  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story

'I just miss him': 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting remembered by family and friends

EMBED </>More Videos

8-year-old killed in drive-by remembered by family and friends. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a park less than two miles from where an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed, Tristian Hutchins was remembered Friday night.

His smile. His dance moves. The way he convinced his friends and family to do what he wanted.

"Tristian was the greatest cousin ever," said Logan Lecour, fighting back tears.

Hutchins was shot in the head in a drive-by last month outside a Third Ward shopping center. Police call it gang gunfire.

Tristian's younger sister was also injured by gunfire.

Devonte Lockett, 18, has been arrested and is charged with murder. Investigators say they are still looking for others involved.

RELATED: Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Devonte Lockett arrested in death of 8-year-old boy, Miya Shay has the latest.


As dozens gathered for a vigil at Emancipation Park, they prayed.

"We are gonna miss him so much," said his great grandmother Mary Ann Arvie.

She chooses to remember better days, how he interacted with his friends and cousins.

"He was the leader and they would follow him. He was the leader," she said.

He would never get the chance to grow up and prove the kind of leader he could be.

As the vigil came to a close, dozens of balloons were released in Tristian's honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vigildrive by shootingdeadly shootingchild shotHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
12-year-old wanted, accused of fatally shooting man in Harris Co.
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
Humble ISD student says he was put in closet by teacher
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
HEB president helps reunite boy with lost stuffed animal
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Show More
Burger chain tips hat to Houston with 4 locations
14-year-old arrested after gun, knives found in backpack
10 apps every parent of a teen should know about
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Former UT player helping restore home of Austin bombing victim
More News