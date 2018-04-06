EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3310036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Devonte Lockett arrested in death of 8-year-old boy, Miya Shay has the latest.

In a park less than two miles from where an 8-year-old boy was shot and killed, Tristian Hutchins was remembered Friday night.His smile. His dance moves. The way he convinced his friends and family to do what he wanted."Tristian was the greatest cousin ever," said Logan Lecour, fighting back tears.Hutchins was shot in the head in a drive-by last month outside a Third Ward shopping center. Police call it gang gunfire.Tristian's younger sister was also injured by gunfire.Devonte Lockett, 18, has been arrested and is charged with murder. Investigators say they are still looking for others involved.As dozens gathered for a vigil at Emancipation Park, they prayed."We are gonna miss him so much," said his great grandmother Mary Ann Arvie.She chooses to remember better days, how he interacted with his friends and cousins."He was the leader and they would follow him. He was the leader," she said.He would never get the chance to grow up and prove the kind of leader he could be.As the vigil came to a close, dozens of balloons were released in Tristian's honor.