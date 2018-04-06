Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson (32) walks off the field in the fourth quarter of a football game against Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007 in Chicago.

More than a month after the deadly bombings in Austin, a victim's family is getting some good news.Former University of Texas and NFL player Cedric Benson has teamed up with a realtor to help restore the home of Anthony House.House died when a package blew up at his front door on March 2.A team of workers will start the work this month, which should be completed in three days.The family has already picked out a certain design for the home and are hoping to move back in as soon as the work is complete.