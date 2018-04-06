AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --More than a month after the deadly bombings in Austin, a victim's family is getting some good news.
Former University of Texas and NFL player Cedric Benson has teamed up with a realtor to help restore the home of Anthony House.
House died when a package blew up at his front door on March 2.
A team of workers will start the work this month, which should be completed in three days.
The family has already picked out a certain design for the home and are hoping to move back in as soon as the work is complete.
