JUST IN: Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns from Congress.



"While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it’s time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve," he says in a statement. pic.twitter.com/vYzgubLlbi — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2018

Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold is leaving Congress amid sexual harassment allegations."While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it's time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve," he said in a statement.In December, Farenthold denied a former aide's accusations, which included that he'd subjected her to sexually suggestive comments and behavior and then fired her after she complained.At the time, he announced that he would not seek reelection.The allegations against Farenthold first surfaced in 2014, when he was sued by his former communications director, Lauren Greene. The independent Office of Congressional Ethics recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss the case, but the allegations were revived after it became public that Farenthold paid an $84,000 settlement using money from a taxpayer-funded account.