Dramatic video captures end of police chase in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A pit maneuver seen in surveillance video provided by nearby businessman Dan White, shows the final seconds of a police chase.

The chase ended at Aldine Bender and Milner with the suspect in handcuffs.

Minutes earlier and a few miles away, police say they were doing surveillance at an apartment complex. They heard shots fired on Crofton as the suspect drove by, shooting a man who was just walking in the leg.

"Fortunately for that person our officers are equipped with tourniquets. They used it successfully," Assistant Police Chief Henry Gaw said. "That probably contributed to his survival of the gunshot wound."

Residents at the apartment complex say the drive-by could have been so much worse.

"A lot of shooting going on, kids can't come outside and playing in the apartments, they can't do nothing," Jarvis said.

While the residents at the apartments where the shooting happened didn't witness the end of the chase in person, they could see the pictures of how it all happened.

They said they are relieved the suspect was caught.

"If he wouldn't have got (caught) and it happened again, it could've been another innocent bystander," said resident Dominique.

Police say the victim is being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg and the suspect will face several felony charges.
