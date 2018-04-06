Woman in Pennsylvania killed after car crashes into her home

Deadly crash in Franconia Twp.

FRANCONIA TWP., Pennsylvania --
Authorities say a woman is dead after a car crashed into her home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block Harleysville Road, near Godshall Road.
Police tell Action News officers arrived to find a 1995 Toyota sedan inside the southwest corner of a home.

They say the car crashed into a bedroom, trapping a woman who was described by police as elderly.

First responders worked to free the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released.
Police say the driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, got out of the vehicle on his own.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A person in the home early Friday morning told Action News the family was going through a difficult time and declined to speak on camera.

Police say no one else in the home was injured.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash or whether charges were pending against the driver.
