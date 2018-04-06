A Michigan father took quick action to stop a home intruder and recorded part of the takedown on Facebook Live.
Jonathen Abrams said he got a frantic call from his daughter saying someone was trying to break into the door.
Abrams said he didn't know if the man had a knife or a gun, so he punched him before he found out.
Then he put the man's face all over Facebook.
Police arrived and arrested him shortly after.
The suspect is charged with breaking and entering.
Father livestreams his takedown of intruder breaking into home in Detroit
