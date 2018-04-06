PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Two chase suspects are on the run after police say they bailed out of a U-Haul box truck and into a wooded area in Pasadena.
The chase started on Fuqua Street near Beamer Road and ended in Pasadena, stretching for about 11 miles.
Authorities say the suspects ditched the U-Haul, which they believe is stolen, and took off into the area off Red Bluff and Bay Area Boulevard, near the Kipper Mease Sports Complex.
K9 units and a police helicopter were used to try to track down the suspects, but police eventually called off the search.
The U-Haul was towed away.
Friday morning's incident was the second time within the last week or so that a U-Haul was stolen and then chased by police.
On March 31, police arrested two people after a high-speed chase lasting 90 minutes.
It started after those suspects were seen stealing lawn equipment from a Home Depot in Pasadena.
No word yet on what led to Friday's chase.
