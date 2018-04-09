6 totally unusual roadside attractions on your way to West Texas

When it comes to traveling out to West Texas, chances are you're destined for famous spots like Marfa, the McDonald Observatory, and Guadalupe Mountains National Park. But what else is there to see along that long drive? Whether you need a reason for a pit stop or simply prefer to visit places a little off the beaten path, here are some unusual attractions worth a stop on your way to West Texas.Get ready to go back in time. Dedicated to preserving the history of horse-drawn transportation, the Buggy Barn Museum in Blanco has over 140 buggies, carriages, and wagons dating from the 1860s through the 1900s. You are welcome to have a look around yourself or take part in a guided tour. Fun fact: Some of the buggies and wagons have been used in movies like True Grit and There Will Be Blood, and the museum even offers buggy rides by appointment. The museum is open Monday through Friday, 8 am-5 pm, and Saturday, 9 am-4 pm. While you're there, consider checking out the nearby Pine-Moore Town, which will have you feeling like you've stepped into the Wild West.The "old tunnel" of Old Tunnel State Park is a relic from the Fredericksburg and Northern Railway, which helped connect Fredericksburg to San Antonio and stopped operations back in 1942. After the trains left, the bats moved in, and now over 3 million of them call it home. In the evenings during May through October, you can see them emerging from the tunnel. It's worth noting that this colony is double the size of the one that lives under Austin's Congress Avenue Bridge, and watching that many bats spiral upwards in a massive cloud is truly a sight to behold. Besides the draw of the bats, there is also a short, half-mile trail for hikers.