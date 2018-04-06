Whole Foods Market uncorks massive rosé sale in Houston stores

If there is anything Americans can agree on in this divisive time it's this: we love rosé. We love rosé during morning brunch, on a patio in the afternoon, or during a romantic dinner. We love it with bubbles, we love it still, we love it room temp, and we love it chilled. Okay, you get the point. Rosé is really popular.Beginning April 4, Texas' homegrown grocery chain turned Amazon acquisition Whole Foods Market is hosting a massive, two-month-long sale of the pink stuff. WFM wine buyer and master sommelier Devon Broglie, the self-proclaimed "rosé nerd," announced his picks on the company website.The sale will run in all wine-selling Whole Foods and feature deep discounts on 12 primo bottles through May 29. Prices range from $7.99 to $39.99, and the lineup includes the super on-trend Forty Ounce Rosé. Offering a full liter of the good stuff for a very reasonable $15.99, the Forty Ounce is the perfect companion for a family picnic or for a sad, sad night at home alone.