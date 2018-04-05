Former Tennessee teacher pleads guilty to fleeing with minor

An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student last year and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt has pleaded guilty to federal charges.Tad Cummins pleaded guilty Thursday to obstruction of justice and crossing state lines to have sex with a minor.Last week, his lawyer filed a document in a federal court in Nashville saying Cummins wanted to change his previous not guilty plea.The 51-year-old Cummins disappeared with the girl last March. The two were found in April at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.He is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.