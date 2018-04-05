Woman's body discovered by fiance in front of home in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a woman's fiance discovered her dead body outside of his home in southwest Houston.

Her fiance found her body on the front lawn as he was leaving for work Thursday morning from their home on Langdon Lane at Corporate Drive, said Detective J.T. Roscoe with the HPD Homicide Division.

The 30-year-old woman was shot to death.

Authorities say she left work Wednesday night and planned to run errands.

Detectives tell ABC13 whether the fiance was expecting her at the home that night is unclear since she only sometimes stayed there.

The woman was also holding car keys, appearing as if she was just about to get into a car.

However, police say this does not appear to be a robbery as all of her bags were still with her.

It's not clear how many times she was shot or where.

Police also don't know yet if she was shot Wednesday night or Thursday morning.



Detectives are still on the scene talking to neighbors.

No word if the shooter is still on the run or has been arrested.

