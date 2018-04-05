Person 'burned beyond recognition' in crash that killed 2 in NW Harris County

Deputies say a car went off the road, flipped onto its roof and caught fire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. (KTRK)

Two people are dead after crashing their car, causing it to become engulfed in flames early Thursday morning in northwest Harris County.
Deputies say the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt was heading eastbound in the 8400 block of Breen Drive near Fairbanks N. Houston around 1:00 a.m.

The car left the road and hit a concrete retaining wall, causing it to flip over.

At some point during the crash, the car burst into flames.

Deputies say the driver, who has been identified as William Heckel was ejected from the car. He was dead when officials arrived.

When authorities put out the fire engulfing the car, they discovered there was a passenger inside.

"After the fire was out, a second person was found in the vehicle, burned beyond recognition. Investigators can't tell the race, gender or age of that person," said Sgt. S. Wolverton with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

That person was also dead at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating.

Jeff Ehling is on the scene where two people were killed in a fiery crash in northwest Harris County.

