A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on a pickup truck that cut him off on US-59.Splendora police said the driver of a silver pickup truck became so enraged, he allegedly shot three holes into the rear fender of a maroon truck.The shooting happened right in the middle of rush hour traffic.Fortunately, the driver of the maroon truck and other motorists nearby escaped injury.We do not know the name of the shooting suspect, but video into the ABC13 newsroom shows he was still very heated as police took him into custody in Cleveland.Officers did say that a patrol cruiser was damaged after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it during their investigation. That driver was also taken into custody.It was not immediately known what charges either person might face.