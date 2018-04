A tattoo enthusiast is in custody after officers allegedly found more than $26,000 dollars worth of narcotics in his Magnolia home.Police say Larry Herrington is facing charges after officers allegedly seized 741 grams of THC wax and just under six ounces of marijuana from the home on Debbi Lane on March 23.Herrington was booked into the Montgomery County jail along with Courtney Bow, who has also been charged.Magnolia police say they are still investigating.