A familiar scenario that lives forever in Astros lore proved to be the difference-maker in Houston's 3-2 sweep-clinching win against the Orioles on Wednesday.With Derek Fisher at second base, Alex Bregman hit a base hit to left center to drive the speedy outfielder home for the lead in the 7th inning. Fisher got into position to score after stealing second just moments before.Fisher and Bregman were the same exact two players who helped the Astros win the thrilling Game 5 of last October's World Series.The clutch play was a highlight on an afternoon in which Astros bats were relatively quiet against Baltimore's Dylan Bundy. The right-hander was the O's last chance to salvage the series, fanning eight strikeouts and two runs.Houston starter Dallas Keuchel got a no-decision for the afternoon, going five innings with five hits and two runs. Astros fielding kept Houston afloat, causing Baltimore to leave 10 runners on base. The Orioles were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.Brad Peacock got the win in relief, going three innings with two hits and a team-high five strikeouts for the day.Josh Reddick continued a hot streak from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon, going 3-for-4. Since goose-egging his at-bats in the Rangers series, Reddick went 7-for-10 vs. Baltimore, including two home runs, one of which was his sixth career grand slam.Houston notches its fifth straight victory with a 6-1 record to start 2018.The Astros get a day off before opening a three-game series with the San Diego Padres on Friday.