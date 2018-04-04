A former deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office is accused of sexually assaulting a child.Keith Maeweather, 38, is accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy for several months. The alleged attacks began in March 2017, shortly after Maeweather lost his job with the sheriff's office.According to court documents, the teen told his mother Maeweather forced him into oral sex nearly every other day and he finally spoke out because he had built up anger over the assaults. He said Maeweather would buy him snacks and candy, and eventually offered him $1,600 to keep quiet.When interviewed by authorities, Maeweather confessed to some sexual contact with the boy. He's been charged with sexual assault of a child under 17 years of age.