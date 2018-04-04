FOOD & DRINK

5 reasons every Houston foodie should attend the 2018 Tastemaker Awards

EMBED </>More Videos

culturemap recognizes Houston's best restaurants and chefs at tonight's Tastemaker Awards (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
You know the nominees and you've voted for your favorite new restaurants. It's time now for Houston's premier culinary event - the 2018 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards party presented by Woodford Reserve. Here are our top five reasons to attend this can't-miss bash that's happening April 4 at Silver Street Studios.

1. A smorgasbord of Houston's hot spots

Consider this a buffet of Houston's best restaurants. Sample items such as peppercorn seared tuna from A'Bouzy, scallop crudo from Field & Tides, chicken biryani from Himalaya, a sausage sampler from The Pit Room, salmon poke from Pokeology, a venison puff from Yauatcha, and much, much more. You'd need 10 times the ticket price - not to mention a month of your time - to sample this much fare.

2. The sweet life

After the savory hors-d'oeuvres and entrees, get your just desserts at the Sweet Suite. Gorge on items such as bread pudding with smoked cream cheese from Alyssa Dole of Pinkerton's Barbecue, assorted petite fours from La Table, all-natural popsicles from Kicpops, truffles and macarons from Maison Pucha Bistro, and cream puffs from Killen's Restaurants pastry chef Samantha Mendoza.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsout and about with abc13Houston
FOOD & DRINK
Meet "Crawmen" - a unique twist on crawfish and Ramen
Denny's and Star Wars team up for breakfast
Get your burrito fix at these Houston hotspots
4 New Spots To Score Juice & Smoothies In Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Show More
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
More News