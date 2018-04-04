TECHNOLOGY

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11

EMBED </>More Videos

With Facebook faces mounting pressure, the social media giant is bound to face some changes including regulation from the federal government.

WASHINGTON --
The leaders of a House oversight committee say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before the panel on April 11.

In an announcement Wednesday, Reps. Greg Walden and Frank Pallone say the hearing will focus on the Facebook's "use and protection of user data." Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Walden, R-Ore., is the House Energy and Commerce committee's chairman. Pallone of New Jersey is the panel's top Democrat. They say the hearing will be "an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online."

RELATED: How to delete your Facebook and more
EMBED More News Videos

Here are demos of how to check your data, deactivate your account and delete your account.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediacongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to delete your Facebook and more
TECHNOLOGY
Light up any room with a flick of the wireless wall switch
9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth
Snapchat takes dig at Facebook with Russian profile filter
More Technology
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Show More
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
More News