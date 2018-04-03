Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3298244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FINALLY: Astros receive their World Series rings

Five months after taking the crown, the Houston Astros received their championship rings, a piece of jewelry that does more than show off the team's accomplishments."I love it," Roy Garrett said. "It's nice. I like that gold."On the top of the ring, there are 168 diamonds - one for each win from last year and the number of Astros seasons."It's a good first ring for the soon to be dynasty that I really feel is going to be happening," Ryan Kotlar said.In all, the organization is handing out more than 1,300 rings.It's a piece of jewelry that does more than show off the team's win."The ring is beautiful," Astros fan Chris Wiggins said. "It says everything about Houston."Each ring says "Houston Strong," an expression some at Tuesday's game know well.While the players were all smiles, a group of Harvey survivors stood behind them, showing a different kind of emotion."It made me cry," Adella Sanchez said. "I tried not to show that for the camera, but my heart was just in it."Sanchez and Yvonne Tejada were two Harvey survivors invited to hold the championship banner during the ring ceremony."It was beautiful," Tejada said. "It was amazing. I'm very honored and I'm so happy that they Astros gave us this opportunity."It was an uplifting night both needed. Each received feet of water in their homes when Harvey rolled through in late August.Each survivor on the field received a t-shirt and a "Houston Strong" patch.But the real gift, they say, is what the Astros etched on their rings."It shows who Houston is," Tejada said. "We all got together after Harvey and came together as a community, and as a city and helped each other out when we needed the most help."