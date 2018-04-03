SPORTS

James Harden one assist away from triple-double in confidence-building win vs. Wizards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
I guess they got their swagger back.

Boasting a lineup that included a returning Chris Paul, the Houston Rockets regained their winning form Tuesday night in a 120-104 romp against the visiting Washington Wizards.

In case some MVP voters were still not convinced, James Harden posted 38 points and 10 rebounds, with just an assist shy of a triple-double.

Clint Capela added a double-double of his own, scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Chris Paul, who came off of a few days rest, scored eight points and dished six assists.

The win is Houston's 63rd of the season, adding on to the franchise's best ever record. The Rockets also avenge a December loss in Washington.

With the No. 1 overall seed locked up for the playoffs, Tuesday's win was a confidence-building game to give the Rockets momentum heading into the postseason.

The Rockets have a chance to sweep their season series with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night at Toyota Center.
