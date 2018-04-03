SELENA

This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

The baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This sweet baby is stealing the hearts of so many people after photos of her dressed as the Queen of Tejano was posted on Facebook.



Liliana Serna, a Houston-based photographer, honored Selena's 23-year-death anniversary, with an Queen of Tejano music photo shoot.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music


"Sometimes I wonder how her life would have been. I remember hearing the news when I got back from school. I was in 4th grade and all I could do was cry, even now, there are certain songs I get teary when I hear them. She just had that spark that you would fall in love with her music immediately," Serna said.

RELATED: Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
EMBED More News Videos

Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyphotosselenaphotographyviralfamily
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SELENA
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
'American Idol' contestant's Selena rendition has judges dancing
HEB website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena bag frenzy
Selena tribute artist target of cyber-bullying
More selena
SOCIETY
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
Show More
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Prosecutors: Teen sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder
Suspected YouTube headquarters shooter identified
Historic Houston neighborhood in crater-filled construction limbo
More News
Top Video
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
More Video