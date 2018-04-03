  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Houston families anxious to reunite with victims of bus crash in Mexico

Gloria Rodriguez says she is hoping to get to her parents soon after they were injured in a deadly bus crash in Mexico. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As Federal police in Nuevo Leon, Mexico continue to investigate a Houston bus that crashed, many families back in Texas are scrambling for more information.

Mexican authorities say that the bus that left in Houston last night crashed on a rural highway, killing one person and injuring 15 others.

"I just want to see my mom. I just want to see my mom and my dad," said Gloria Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's parents, Luis and Gloria, are among the 15 people who were injured on the bus.



Gloria says her mother will require surgery.

"My cousin told me my mom has really bad injuries, and she's going to get surgery. And my dad, he's all hurt and everything," Gloria said.

"We are here and they are over there, that's the problem," said Jaime Rodriguez, the couple's son. "If we are all over there, that would be a different story."
The siblings plan to travel to Mexico later today to be with their elderly parents.

The bus operated by the Pegaso line was headed to the city of Monterrey when it crashed.



A Houston man told Eyewitness News that his teenage sons were on the bus. Fortunately, both only suffered minor bruises.

Authorities say 15 to 20 other passengers were injured during the incident. They were transported to area hospitals.

The Houston-based Pegasso bus rolled over on Highway Reynosa-Monterrey. So far, nobody from the bus company has released a statement.

Jaime Rodriguez said his parents have taken the same trip on the same bus line for years, but now they have been left injured in Mexico after the bus crash.

