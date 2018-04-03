  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
'Chew' star Carla Hall to host Houston benefit for women's health

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston all-female organization, "I'll Have What She's Having," is holding their inaugural benefit event for women's health, and Carla Hall, star of ABC's "The Chew," will be on hand to host.

At the April 8 event, chefs such as Anita Jaisinghani (Pondicheri), Erin Smith Feges (Feges BBQ), Monica Pope (Sparrow Houston) and Claire Smith (Canopy, Alice Blue) will cook, while beverage professionals like Laurie Harvey (Cherry Pie Hospitality), Julie Rogers (Agricole Hospitality) and Sarah Troxell (Nobie's) will make fabulous drinks. All in all, over 100 female professionals will put this event on for an estimated crowd of 1,000 at Evelyn's Park in Bellaire.

The group, made up of more than 100 prominent Houston chefs and doctors, has a goal of raising $1 million to be distributed to Legacy Community Health, Texas Children's Hospital, The Rose and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast.

Carla Hall will emcee the event.
