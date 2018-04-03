One man shot and killed in SW Hou at apts on S Course Dr near Beechnut and Wilcrest. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Pb2sJ4WzLa — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 3, 2018

Police say a teenager shot and killed a father in his forties in southwest Houston Tuesday morning.This happened just before 6 a.m. at the Bristol Court Apartments at 8404 South Course, across the street from Landis Elementary School.Authorities tell ABC13 the teen tried to rob the man before killing him. It's unclear if the suspect got away with anything.Police do not believe the father knew his killer. Investigators say the teen showed up with the intention of robbing someone, but didn't have a target picked out."It appears from looking at the footage that he was waiting here at the edge of the parking lot, waiting for someone to exit the apartment complex," said Brian Evans with Houston Police.The father was shot at least once.The man's son was right behind his father when he was shot.Police aren't sure how old the son is. He was not hurt.He told officers the shooter was wearing a white t-shirt and pants. Unfortunately, that's the only description available.Authorities say the suspect ran. It's unclear if he had a getaway car waiting nearby.Detectives believe the shooting may have been captured on apartment surveillance cameras.Crime scene techs are sifting through that video.Detectives hope to release a picture of the shooter soon.