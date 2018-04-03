FOOD & DRINK

Stella Artois recalling some beer due to possible glass in bottles

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular beer is being recalled over concerns the bottles may contain pieces of glass.

Eyewitness News
A popular beer is being recalled over concerns the bottles may contain pieces of glass.

Stella Artois says one of its third-party Europeans bottling plants was using equipment that can cause glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The recall applies to 11.2 ounce bottles.

Stella recommends checking the bottles' package codes and best by dates against a chart of recalled bottles on its website.

The company says the recall affects less than 1 percent of the bottles sold annually in North America.

Check your bottles at stellaartois.expertinquiry.com

MORE INFO: stellaartoisv.expertinquiry.com/press-release
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrecallbeeralcoholsafetyproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Juice & Smoothies In Houston
'La Sicilia' Brings Artisan Breads & Pastries To Montrose
Spring means the return of $1 margaritas at Applebee's
Here are the 6 best restaurants in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Show More
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
More News
Top Video
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Video