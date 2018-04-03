Taxi driver hit and killed trying to help others after accident on Hwy 59

EMBED </>More Videos

A taxi driver was hit and killed overnight following a three-vehicle accident, police say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A taxi driver was hit and killed on the Southwest Freeway overnight after being involved in a three-vehicle accident.

Police say the accident happened on the freeway at Weslayan just after midnight.

Authorities tell ABC13 the taxi driver got out of his car to check on the other people involved in the crash.

That's when another driver hit and killed him.

She stayed on the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed since police believe this was truly an accident and she did not see the taxi driver crossing the road.

The father of a 22-year-old woman involved in the wreck says his daughter told him she was on her way home from work in her Chrysler when she and the taxi driver were both hit by a driver in a Camaro.

Police say the driver of the Camaro ran from the crash scene, leaving his car behind.

Officers are looking for him.

The Southwest Freeway was closed for a few hours due to the crash.

It reopened shortly after 4 a.m.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Show More
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
More News
Top Video
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Video