After title win in Houston two years ago, Villanova wins another NCAA championship in San Antonio

Villanova students celebrate 2nd NCAA tournament title in three years (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Villanova capped a dominating NCAA Tournament run on Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan for their second championship in three seasons.

The Wildcats went 31 years between their first title in 1985 and their second one two years ago in Houston. Coach Jay Wright and Villanova didn't have to wait very long for another one.

Donte DiVincenzo had 31 points for the Wildcats, the most scored against the Wolverines this season. Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, the AP Player of the Year, was in foul trouble and finished with nine points.

Villanova, which trailed by seven points early in the title game in the Alamodome, won all six of its NCAA Tournament games by double figures.
