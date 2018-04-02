COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Peli Peli to host prom dress drive in Houston this Thursday

Peli Peli to host prom dress drive this Thursday (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prom is one of the most memorable times for high school students. It can also be one of the most expensive times for parents and their children.

Peli Peli Galleria is hoping to help lighten the load this prom season for some Houston families.

The restaurant will host a prom dress drive benefiting MD Anderson Cancer Hospital on Thursday, April 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They will accept a variety of new and gently used prom and party dresses for students who are in need.

All Peli Peli locations will accept dresses from April 5 to April 15. For every dress donated the restaurant will give you a $10 gift card.
