Police are searching for two women who dress like office workers and steal cash and credit cards from businesses.Surveillance video captured the two women on Feb. 23 at two businesses on Corporate Drive in Stafford appearing to steal multiple items.The first woman can be seen walking into the office as a second woman stands at the door as a lookout."It shows the entire event. It appears they have done it before. One walks straight to the back while the other maintains a quiet appearance in the front, and as long as she had the all clear she went straight for what she wanted," Officer Adran Tyler with the Stafford Police Department said.At one point, the second woman starts digging under a desk. At first, she doesn't find anything. But on a second try, she pulls what police say are credit cards and cash from under the desk and puts them in her own purse.Police say the women tried to use the credit cards at a nearby Kroger and Lowes.Stafford police say someone knows who the women are and they doubt this is their first "day at the office" committing a crime like this."They are going to hit somewhere they are comfortable. You walk away from your purse, go to the restroom or walk to the car and say, 'Oh I'm coming right back.' That's all the time that is needed to take something from you that you worked hard for," said Officer Tyler.If you have any information, you're asked to call Stafford police at 281-261-3950 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.