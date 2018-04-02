REAL ESTATE

Inside Houston's most expensive real estate listing ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out the most expensive home in Houston history (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The $30 million price tag makes it the most expensive residential real estate listing in Houston history, and in the case of Chateau Carnarvon, its totally worth it.

The 27,000-plus square-foot Carnarvon estate is secluded on 2.5 wooded acres, and is surrounded by private, park-like grounds. Formal gardens, imported olive trees, citrus groves, rose gardens, fountains and lavish pool flanked by large magnolia trees offering privacy and seclusion.

The eight-bedrooms, eight full/four partial bathroom home also features a four-car air conditioned garage with walkiin refrigerator accommodating catering and floral needs.

One bedroom is currently configured to serve as a professionally-equipped hair salon.

Amenities include white marble tile and inlaid, hand scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces.

Imagine the games of hide-and-seek you could have in Chateau Carnarvon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateluxury homesmansionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
2 Houston communities rank among 100 richest in the country
Here's the salary needed to afford a home in Houston
Former Texans coach selling four-bedroom home in Bellaire
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
Boss promises to share $30,000 winnings with his workers
Strong storms rumble into Houston this evening
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
Show More
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
These frozen veggies are just as healthy as the fresh ones
1 man killed, another person injured in shooting in Galena Park
How to cut your monthly electric bill
How to slash the cost of your electric bill ahead of summer
More News
Top Video
Designer of waterslide that killed boy surrenders to police
How to slash the cost of your electric bill ahead of summer
These frozen veggies are just as healthy as the fresh ones
Truck driver escapes semi before it's hit by a train
More Video