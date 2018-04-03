Do you ever get tired of signing credit card receipts?Well, credit card companies have heard their customers' complaints and will dump the receipts.Starting on April 14, the big four credit card companies - Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover - won't require merchants to get a signature when customers pay with a credit card.There are a few restrictions, and some shops and restaurants may still ask for your signature, but this may be the beginning of the end for credit card signatures.The rise is largely attributed to online shopping, mobile payments, and tap-and-go technology.