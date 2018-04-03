PERSONAL FINANCE

Coming soon: You don't have to sign your credit card receipts anymore

EMBED </>More Videos

You don't have to sign your credit card receipts anymore (KTRK)

By
Do you ever get tired of signing credit card receipts?

Well, credit card companies have heard their customers' complaints and will dump the receipts.

Starting on April 14, the big four credit card companies - Visa, American Express, MasterCard, and Discover - won't require merchants to get a signature when customers pay with a credit card.

There are a few restrictions, and some shops and restaurants may still ask for your signature, but this may be the beginning of the end for credit card signatures.

The rise is largely attributed to online shopping, mobile payments, and tap-and-go technology.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financebusinesscredit cardsu.s. & worldmastercardvisa
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Boss promises to share $30,000 winnings with his workers
Digital Deal of the Day
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Did you win? Lucky numbers drawn for $521 million Mega Millions jackpot
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
Show More
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
Destined to be: Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
More News
Top Video
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
One inured in crash with 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
More Video