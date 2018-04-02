  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Suspect leading deputies in chase through Houston

Family claims their apartment is infested with scorpions

EMBED </>More Videos

Family says their apartment is infested with scorpions (KTRK)

MESA, Arizona --
An Arizona woman says her apartment complex is basically infested with scorpions, and she's worried about her young children.

"It's like a nightmare. We're living in a nightmare," Kayla Balodis told KNXV-TV. "This place is basically infested. It's not just one or two there. They're everywhere."

Balodis noticed the problem six months ago, when she moved in, and each time she went to the front office she says they acted as if the issue was no big deal.

To prove her point to the front office, Balodis caught about 40 scorpions in half an hour one evening.

"They're everywhere," she said. "I can't live like this. I'm afraid of the summer, because we moved in September, and we had an issue. I don't want to see what the summer is going to look like."

Within an hour after a reporter reached out to the complex management, Balodis got an email saying pest control was being contacted.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & world
Top Stories
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
WATCH LIVE: Suspect leads deputies in chase on Gulf Fwy
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Nearly 50 dogs rescued from hoarder need homes
Homeowner shoots at burglary suspect peeking through window
Get fired up for first Astros game of 2018 at Minute Maid Park
Show More
Well-dressed women accused of stealing from Stafford businesses
Traffic and parking tips for Astros home opener
RIDING IN STYLE: Man creates Astros-themed chair
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
More News
Top Video
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Immigration advocates say Trump doesn't understand DACA
3 GameStop robbery suspects arrested after high-speed chase
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More Video