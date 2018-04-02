It's a story that will have you saying 'poor dear' - but it has a happy ending.Residents in Colts Neck, New Jersey noticed a deer with what appeared to be a bowl stuck on its head.The deer had been ostracized by his herd because of his changed appearance, and could not eat or drink.Wildlife and Monmouth County SPCA workers sedated him, so they could safely remove the bowl, which turned out to be a light fixture cover. They believe the cover had been filled with water that the deer tried to drink.The animal was dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise okay.