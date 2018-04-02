Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores

Another big data breach at two major retailers has customers checking their credit accounts.Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord and Taylor are the latest victims of cyber thieves.The two department store chains, owned by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay, say hackers stole information on more than five million credit and debit card accounts.The data was stolen by a well-known ring of cyber-criminals who implanted software into the cash register systems at the stores.Most of the stolen card info belonged to store customers in New York and New Jersey. Hudson's Bay says it will notify customers quickly and offer free identity protection services.