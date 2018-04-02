EDUCATION

Tens of thousands of teachers in Kentucky and Oklahoma are planning to take part in massive rallies and classroom walkouts demanding for better pay and resources.

The rally Monday is happening after hundreds of Kentucky teachers called in sick Friday to protest last-minute changes to their pension system.

The protest caused nearly two dozen districts to close. Some school districts in Kentucky have called off classes Monday, but much of the state is on spring break.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene Monday to possibly vote on a two-year operating budget.

Teachers' union president Stephanie Winkler said last week that if the budget is not in the best interest of public education, students and public service, "then we will react."

And in Oklahoma, teachers and advocates are planning a walkout and heading to their state capitol.

They want lawmakers to restore funding for education programs and supplies.

These latest demonstrations come less than a month after teachers in West Virginia went on a nine day strike. In the end, they got a five percent pay increase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
