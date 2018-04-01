2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena

The smoke could be seen miles away.One neighbor said, "I was coming from La Porte and I saw the smoke and say oh my I hope it's not my house."A 911 call led firefighters to Oak Avenue in Pasadena where they found the 92-year-old homeowner in the backyard. Just feet from the homeowner, his ponies were in danger in the burning stable.Assistant Fire Chief in Pasadena Art Aleman said, "Heavy damage to the shed. We were able to stop the fire from spreading into the homeowners house but heavy fire to the shed, to the stable."Neighbors say the man has a pony riding business his daughter helps him with running. They see the ponies walk up and down the street for exercise from time to time. The ponies are rented for parties and events in Pasadena."I wanted to give it to my little girls but I didn't get that chance. I hope they stay somewhere close," said a neighbor named Manuel.The owner was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation along with a firefighter.Fire crews saved three ponies but two died."You want to save them, you want to remove them from the hazard, but unfortunately they were locked up in the stable and we weren't able to get to them," Aleman said.Fire investigators say burning trash in the backyard may have spread to the stable. Neighbors watched a sad ending to their Easter Sunday.One homeowner noted how terrible the loss of ponies was for the homeowner. But they say they hope they'll see the surviving ponies walking up and down the street again soon.