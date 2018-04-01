'This is a pit stop': Kirbyjon Caldwell delivers Easter message amid fraud and money laundering allegations

EMBED </>More Videos

Kirbyjon Caldwell delivers Easter Sunday message. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church fulfilled his promise of preaching his Easter Sunday sermon.

He spoke of resurrection power, and sang alongside the choir.

Then, Kirbyjon Caldwell spoke of the trial he's facing -- both personal and literal.

The pastor of the megachurch that grew into a 16,000 member congregation was indicted Thursday on charges that he sold historical Chinese bonds to investors, aided by a co-defendant. The federal indictment argues that the bonds are worthless.

'I AM ABSOLUTELY INNOCENT': Houston pastor accused of defrauding investors of $3.5M speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Houston pastor accused of defrauding investors of $3.5M speaks out



From the pulpit, Caldwell went off-sermon and proclaimed he has proof that the bonds, in which he said he invested as well, have value.

He also said he made good on losses.

"Everyone who's asked for their money back has received their money back," Caldwell told the congregation.

The sanctuary was full to the overflow.

"From my mouth to your ears, I am not guilty," he said.

The congregation applauded.

Full interview with Pastor Kibyjon Caldwell
EMBED More News Videos

Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell insists bonds he sold are legitimate



The longtime pastor was visibly emotional when he asked for prayers for his wife and children.

"On the road to glory you have painful pit stops and this is a pit stop," he conceded. "The one thing that disturbs me most is (the statement) that I took advantage of people. I've spent 38 years helping people."

Houston attorney Dan Cogdell is representing Caldwell in the case.

"Lawyers often say it's an honor to represent a client, but this truly is. I was told to stand tall when representing Kirbyjon Caldwell. I said, 'stand tall?' I'm standing on the shoulders of a giant."

There was thunderous applause in response.

The congregation remains supportive of the pastor who's seen some of them through the trials of life.

"I'm praying that God will show him the way out of this mess," said one man. "And I'm glad he showed up here today."

Caldwell is expected to surrender this week in response to the federal charges in Louisiana, where the indictment originated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fraudHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Show More
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
Chinese space station mostly burned up upon re-entering Earth
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video