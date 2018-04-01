Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Mattress Mack better known as the hometown hero is once again showing why he's so loved throughout Houston.
Mack is hosting a free Easter lunch at the Gallery Furniture flagship store located on the North Freeway.
The lunch will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have a variety of food trucks on site offering breakfast and lunch.
Mack says this is a chance for the entire community to come together and celebrate all the blessings we have.
