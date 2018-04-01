COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack hosts Easter lunch at Gallery Furniture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mattress Mack better known as the hometown hero is once again showing why he's so loved throughout Houston.

Mack is hosting a free Easter lunch at the Gallery Furniture flagship store located on the North Freeway.

The lunch will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have a variety of food trucks on site offering breakfast and lunch.

Mack says this is a chance for the entire community to come together and celebrate all the blessings we have.

RELATED: THE ANGEL SELLS FURNITURE: Mattress Mack

EMBED More News Videos

Why we love Mattress Mack

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmattress mackeasterfree foodfeel goodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Local artists featured at the Waterway Arts Festival
Ballet legend and soloist team up for role of a lifetime
Contact ABC13
Learn more about METRO services in the Sunnyside area
More Community & Events
Top Stories
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell defends himself during Easter sermon
2-year-old boy drowns in pond behind grandparents home
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away free pizza on Monday
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Officials: Deadly SUV cliff crash may have been intentional
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
Show More
TV producer Steven Bochco dies at 74
Check your fridge! Texas company recalls fajita and taco meat
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
Harden scores 25 points in Rockets' loss to Spurs
Video of children performing with blackface masks goes viral
More News
Top Video
All clear given after "UpsetUnit incident" at Chevron Phillips facility
2 ponies killed, 3 rescued in stable fire in Pasadena
John Gray talks splitting time between Houston and S. Carolina
Everything you need to know about Astros' home opener
More Video