Home sweet home! Rockets clinch best record in NBA, home court advantage in playoffs

Rockets clinch best record and home court advantage in playoffs. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will officially finish the regular season with the best record in the NBA.

With the Toronto Raptors losing Saturday night, the Rockets clinched the NBA's best record for the first time in team history.

According to an ESPN Stats and Info tweet, their 50 straight seasons without the NBA's best record was the second longest in NBA history.

