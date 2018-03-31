Conroe PD want help finding man who fired at officer during traffic stop.

Conroe police have arrested the man accused of opening fire on an officer during a traffic stop at point-blank range.The Conroe Police Department says Raymond Cole Lynch was arrested just after midnight.The 27-year-old man allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing at an officer after being pulled over around 4 a.m. Tuesday on Gladstell Street and I-45.The officer was not injured in the shooting, and did exchange fire with the suspect, police said.The entire thing was caught on the officer's body camera. Those who have seen the video say it is a miracle the officer was not seriously injured.An image of the suspect was taken from the video.Police say within moments of stopping the suspect for a defective headlight, the officer approached the driver's window and the suspect opened fire."You see him bring his arm up and then the firearm and the barrel of the firearm is within inches of the officer," said Sgt. Scott McCann.The officer was so close to the bullets he thought he had been shot."He begins firing. You see the flashes from the gunpowder, it's pretty crazy stuff," said McCann.The officer did return fire as the suspect drove away.Moments later Conroe police dispatch can be heard on police radio assuring others the officer was not harmed.The radio calls clarified he was shot at but not hit.They described the suspect as a white man wearing a baseball hat carrying a silver pistol.He fled the scene in a black 2005 Lexus.Police later found a burning car several miles away that may be the suspect's car.While police work to identify the car and search for the suspect they are thankful one of their own is safe, fully aware of how this could have been a tragic moment for the Conroe Police Department."It is one of those videos that makes you think of the day to day traffic stops and what we do as a police officer," said McCann.Police say they may release that body camera video once the suspect is caught.As for the officer he is currently being interviewed by the District Attorney's office. We are told that is standard procedure when an officer fires his weapon.