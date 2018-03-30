A former Houston police officer has been charged after he allegedly posted nude photos of an ex-girlfriend on Facebook, court documents stated.According to court documents, 44-year-old Stephen McGee made a fake Facebook account in March to post nine nude photos of the victim on the public page for club Studio 80.McGee, who is charged with stalking, allegedly tagged the victim in the post so all of her friends and family could see the images, documents stated.The manager for the club saved the images then deleted the post off Studio 80's Facebook page."It will ruin somebody's life. Every person has an expectation of privacy. Every person has right to be left alone and when you take that right away, it's brutal," said attorney Joe Mathew who has handled a number of so-called "revenge porn" cases.During the investigation, Webster police said it became apparent that McGee had been stalking the victim.On Dec. 18, 2017, McGee was accused of tracking the victim's cell phone and harassing her at an unknown location in Harris County. The victim told police that McGee threatened her and the man she was with by saying, "bad things would happen" if the man continued to see her, court documents stated.Nearly two months later, McGee is accused of using the victim's Apple ID and GPS to track her down to another apartment in Webster.The victim also told investigators that she found the fuel cap area of her vehicle had a white substance around it. She said a repair shop told her that sugar had been put into her fuel line, according to court documents.Eyewitness News has confirmed McGee was a sergeant when he left HPD in October 2016.He was first arrested March 22 and released on $2,500 bond. He was arrested again on March 29 for allegedly violating a protective order by going to the victim's apartment.On Friday night, McGee was still in the Harris County jail. Bond had not yet been set.