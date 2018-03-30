EDUCATION

More school districts push towards a 4-day school week

A school district is moving its students to a four-day school week (KTRK)

COLORADO (KTRK) --
A Colorado school district wants to change the school week from five days to four.

If the state approves, school district 27J will become the 99th district in the state to have school Tuesday through Friday.

For the district, a three-day weekend will help them retain more educators.

The new schedule will be designed to give teachers and staff time to better prepare their lessons.

If approved, the new schedule will be implemented on Aug. 10, which is the day the middle and high schoolers kick off their 2018-2019 calendar year--followed by the elementary and kindegarten students Aug. 14, and then the preschoolers on Aug. 28.
