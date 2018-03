Dead lift for six repetitions and then broad jump six more reps.

Try doing six single arm chest presses on each side. Then, try six reps of elevated push-ups.

Attempt six split stance inline lunges on each side. Then, try six alternating lunge jumps on each side.

Are you getting bored with your current workout? Cassie Gallagher with Avenu Fitness suggests trying contrast movements.In a contrast workout you are taking a strength move and combining that same strength movement with power. With the strength movement, you will want the weight to be heavier and challenging.Here are a few examples to try at home:With a contrast movement workout, you would complete this set of exercises for four rounds. Take about a 60 to 90 seconds rest between each round.