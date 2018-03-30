MIRROR MIRROR

Get stronger and faster with these 3 contrast movement workouts

EMBED </>More Videos

3 exercises that will make you stronger and faster (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you getting bored with your current workout? Cassie Gallagher with Avenu Fitness suggests trying contrast movements.

In a contrast workout you are taking a strength move and combining that same strength movement with power. With the strength movement, you will want the weight to be heavier and challenging.

Here are a few examples to try at home:

  • Dead lift for six repetitions and then broad jump six more reps.


  • Try doing six single arm chest presses on each side. Then, try six reps of elevated push-ups.

  • Attempt six split stance inline lunges on each side. Then, try six alternating lunge jumps on each side.


With a contrast movement workout, you would complete this set of exercises for four rounds. Take about a 60 to 90 seconds rest between each round.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfitnessworkouthealthy livingwomen and healthmirror mirror
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MIRROR MIRROR
4 makeup hacks you need to know about
Boost your metabolism with these 7 exercises
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
4 types of clothing you should get rid of immediately
More mirror mirror
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Fish oil may help pregnant women prevent asthma in babies
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Show More
Lake Conroe closed due to hazardous water conditions
2 clinic administrators out after potential disease exposure
San Jacinto River flood concerns remain through Easter weekend
Man killed by gunfire with Pasadena officer identified
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
More News
Top Video
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
1 officer fired, 1 suspended in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
More Video