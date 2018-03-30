COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Five new Portland Loo bathrooms open to visitors in Galveston Friday

The Portland Loo will be available to visitors along the Galveston Seawall starting Friday morning.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you head to Galveston this weekend, you'll see five new Portland Loo public restrooms along the Seawall.

Each bathroom includes an outdoor shower, so you can rinse off after a long day at the beach.

The Loos can be found on Seawall Boulevard at 61st Street, 45th Street, 39th Street, 29th Street and 19th Street.

The $90,000 stainless steel bathrooms are part of a nearly $5 million beautification project for the Seawall.

Galveston city officials say the structures were built to last for at least the next 40-60 years.

The Loos officially open at 9 a.m.
