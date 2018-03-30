PARKER, Texas (KTRK) --Fans of the iconic TV show "Dallas" can relive the magic of the series right alongside the Ewing family.
This weekend, Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas is hosting a series of festivities to celebrate the show's 40th anniversary.
Southfork served as the backdrop for the long-running show.
On Friday, fans can meet some of the "Dallas" cast members who played characters in the Ewing family including Patrick Duffy and Linda Gray.
You can also spend the night in the famed Ewing mansion and see memorabilia from the show like the gun that shot J.R.
The rest of the weekend includes private tours of the ranch, fan parties and a reunion celebration.
You can still find tickets for the parties.
The cost is $125 per person. A ticket will get you into events on both Friday and Saturday.