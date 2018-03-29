All clear given at Baylor University after suspect scare

Baylor students were alerted to a possible threat on campus Thursday night just after 10:30 p.m. (KTRK)

WACO, Texas (KTRK) --
Baylor University officials said a suspect seen running from Waco police into a student apartment complex is in police custody.

The search for the suspect led to a Baylor Alert being sent to the phones of students, parents and staff just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The message instructed students to seek shelter away from doors and windows.

According to Baylor officials, Waco Police Department was seeking a suspect near campus.

We do not know why police originally pursued the suspect.
