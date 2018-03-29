FOOD & DRINK

Popular burger joint now serving up Marvin Zindler burgers in EaDo

Rodeo Goat brings high-end burgers like the Marvin Zindler to Houston's eastside (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
EaDo revelers and residents have a new burger option - just in time for baseball and soccer seasons.

Rodeo Goat, the Fort Worth-based burger joint, opened its Houston outpost in the East Village development that's home to SeaSide Poke, nightlife hotspot Chapman & Kirby, and three upcoming concepts from Coltivare owners Agricole Hospitality.

Co-owner Keith Schlabs tells CultureMap that the company, which also operates the Flying Saucer craft beer bar and a seafood restaurant called Flying Fish that's coming to The Heights later this year, had been looking for the right Houston outpost for Rodeo Goat. They chose East Village for several reasons, including EaDo's up-and-coming status as a dining destination and the free parking lots on St. Emanuel that are available for customers of the development's tenants.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
