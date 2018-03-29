SPORTS

Cheer on the Houston Astros at these local restaurants and bars

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's where you can watch the Houston Astros all season long. (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros get back to regular season baseball Thursday, but local fans won't be able to cheer them on at Minute Maid Park.

The team's first game of the season is in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.

But you don't have to travel to catch the action.

Several places across the Houston area are hosting watch parties, so you don't have to miss a minute of opening day.

The game starts at 2:35 p.m.

You can also check out these spots for the Astros home opener on April 2.

Raven Tower 310 North St., Houston, TX 77009

Indoor and outdoor TVs will be playing the home opener. There's also a dog-friendly patio.

HTX Fan Tavern 1880 Texas St, Houston, TX 77003

The tavern says it has an abundance of TVs, perfect for baseball viewing.

There are also three bars.

Osso & Kristalla 1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

You can find ample seating at the Italian restaurant, plus $5 Astros game day specials on select beers.

Biggios 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010

This restaurant named after Astros legend Craig Biggio boasts two 30-foot HD screens, so you can have a front row seat to those home runs.

Christian's Tailgate 1012 Congress, Houston, TX 77002

There are more than 40 televisions and 30 beers on tap. That's more than enough to keep you cheering from open to close.

La Cantina 909 Franklin, Houston, TX 77002

Have an opening day fiesta at this bar, which has multiple 82-inch televisions. Tacos are located across the hall along with margaritas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
HE'S BACK: Texans sign QB Brandon Weeden
Astros' George Springer hits leadoff HR for second straight Opening Day
Mets hitter Rusty Staub, known after career for work for police and firefighters, dies at 73
Astros' Yuli Gurriel to serve suspension for inappropriate gesture
Houston Dynamo add Jared Watts, give coach Wilmer Cabrera extension
More Sports
Top Stories
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
San Jacinto River levels going down after flooding threat
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
Funeral held for Stephon Clark, man killed by Sacramento police
Show More
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Find out how you can help Dickinson animal shelter in need
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
Russia to close US consulate and kick out diplomats
It's not just for kids anymore! Baytown seniors go on egg hunt
More News
Top Video
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
It's not just for kids anymore! Baytown seniors go on egg hunt
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
More Video