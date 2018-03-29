WEATHER

Storms leave behind trail of damage and flooding across Texas

A week of stormy weather has hit the region.

Over the last few days, severe weather has left a trail of destruction in its path across Texas and the surrounding region.

In north Texas, a powerful storm sent a trampoline flying into power lines while students in College Station helped push a stranded driver's car through raging flood water.

Meanwhile in the Houston area, homeowners are keeping a close eye on the San Jacinto River, which could threaten homes as it reaches flood stage.

