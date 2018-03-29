Over the last few days, severe weather has left a trail of destruction in its path across Texas and the surrounding region.
In north Texas, a powerful storm sent a trampoline flying into power lines while students in College Station helped push a stranded driver's car through raging flood water.
Meanwhile in the Houston area, homeowners are keeping a close eye on the San Jacinto River, which could threaten homes as it reaches flood stage.
Watch the video above to see the damage the storms have caused.
