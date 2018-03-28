SPORTS

Texans' Covington leads Sunshine Kids training camp

Texans' Covington hosts Sunshine Kids (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans defensive tackle Christian Covington sure knows how to put a smile on a bunch of kids' faces.

On Wednesday, the Rice Owls product hosted 100 children at the third annual Sunshine Kids Training Camp.

Covington took part and shows the kids how to get after it like he does on the field.

For Covington, he enjoys every second of it because the Sunshine Kids are near and dear to his heart. He was active with the organization while matriculating at Rice.

The Sunshine Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer.

You can see how you can help by visiting the Sunshine Kids website.
